Man shot after forcing way into deputy’s home now in jail under $450k bond

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There are new developments in the case of an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Hanover County late last month. Bart Coniglio, the man accused of forcing his way into a deputy’s home, is now in the New Hanover County jail, under a $450,000 bond.
According to the NHC Sheriff’s Office website, Coniglio was formally arrested on Mar. 6. Before that, he had been in the hospital after being shot by Detective Leyla Davis-Woodhouse on Feb. 24. Authorities say Coniglio first broke into his mother’s home on Barnards Landing Road. She then ran across the street looking for help from her neighbor, Davis-Woodhouse. Davis-Woodhouse was off duty at the time, at home with her own children.
Coniglio was allegedly chasing his mother and, according to a news release from the State Bureau of Investigation, “Coniglio then forcibly entered the Davis-Woodhouse’s home where a physical altercation ensued that resulted in the off-duty deputy subsequently shooting Coniglio.”
According to neighbors who live nearby and overheard the altercation, Davis-Woodhouse told Coniglio not to come any closer or she’d have to draw her weapon. In short order, a bystander heard two shots, and called 911 for help.
“This man has pushed his way into my house and I shot him twice,” she said. “They need to get here now.”
A voice can be heard saying something in the background and Davis-Woodhouse shouts, “Stay down. You hear me?”
She then tells the dispatcher, “He fought me on the porch and pushed his way inside my house.”
Conigilio is no stranger to law enforcement. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the 40-year-old is a convicted felon who has a criminal record dating back to 2002 for offenses ranging from resisting an officer, to possession of controlled substances, to multiple DWI arrests, and embezzlement. He has not done any prison time in North Carolina.
Coniglio also has pending court dates on more than a dozen criminal charges in New Hanover County, including Assault on a Female, Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation, Habitual Assault, Probation Violation, and giving Fictitious Information to an Officer.
Following his arrest on March 6, he is now facing additional charges including Felony Breaking and Entering and new charges for Assault on a Female.
As of Thursday, Davis-Woodhouse remains on paid administrative leave while the SBI investigation continues, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting.
