Man shot after forcing way into deputy’s home now in jail under $450k bond

According to the NHC Sheriff’s Office website, Coniglio was formally arrested on Mar. 6. Before that, he had been in the hospital after being shot by Detective Leyla Davis-Woodhouse on Feb. 24. Authorities say Coniglio first broke into his mother’s home on Barnards Landing Road. She then ran across the street looking for help from her neighbor, Davis-Woodhouse. Davis-Woodhouse was off duty at the time, at home with her own children.