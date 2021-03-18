Man faces multiple drug charges in Columbus Co.

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man at the Hallsboro Courthouse on Tuesday for unrelated matters was arrested on outstanding drug-related warrants by the Columbus County Sheriff’s office.
Dan Maurice Gowans, 26, has been charged with:
- felony Sell/Deliver Cocaine within 1,000 feet of a School
- felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance
- two counts of felony Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
“As the result of citizen complaints, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit continues to saturate the area surrounding Central Middle School to reduce illegal activity including the distribution of narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “This ongoing investigation resulted in Vice-Narcotics Agents obtaining warrants on Dan Maurice Gowans.”
He was booked under a $306,500 secured bond.
