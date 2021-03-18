Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency declaration ahead of the severe weather that is expected to impact parts of North Carolina on Thursday.
“This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes,” said Gov. Cooper.
Cooper, with the concurrence of the Council of State, signed transportation waivers that waive size and weight requirements for vehicles traveling on state highways to support the restoration of utility services, debris removal and emergency relief efforts.
The order also allows the state to seek federal reimbursement for any disaster-related costs.
As of 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service moved the Cape Fear region from the “Enhanced” level 3 severe storm risk to a “Slight” level 2 risk for the remainder of Thursday night.
