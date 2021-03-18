Cheri Beasley, former NC chief justice, to launch US Senate run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to hold that post, will jump into the state’s U.S. Senate race next month, according to an adviser.
“Justice Beasley is getting ready for a U.S. Senate run,” the adviser said Thursday. “She’s preparing a team, and the launch will be in the early part of next month.”
She is potentially the Democratic front-runner in what may eventually be a crowded field to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr in the 2022 elections.
She joins state Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg, and former state Sen. Erica Smith.
