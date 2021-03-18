Cape Fear Valley Health’s move to Group 5 will include Bladen County location

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Valley Health announced on Thursday that it will move to Group 5 of the state’s vaccination plan next week and that move will include Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown.
“Starting next week, we’re opening our appointments to the last group of the population, Group 5, which means everyone 16 and older will be able to schedule an appointment with Cape Fear Valley to receive a vaccine,” said Chris Tart, the vice president of professional services at Cape Fear Valley Health.
Tart said the move is “partially because of a decrease in demand from the other parts of the local population” and rather than let the doses go unused, “we want to give more people the chance to get their vaccine.” Cape Fear Valley Health also serves Cumberland County, including Fayetteville and Fort Bragg.
“We hope this will encourage more people to roll up their sleeve,” Tart said.
Bladen County Hospital, located at 501 South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown, only offers the Moderna vaccine, which is for those 18 years and older, according to Cape Fear Valley Health’s website.
More vaccine info for the Bladen County site is as follows:
- First doses: Thursdays only, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are unable to accommodate walk-ins for the first dose at this time.
- Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (No clinic on Monday or Friday; if you are due for a second dose, please come Tuesday through Thursday). Second-dose vaccinations should return to the same location as their first vaccine and individuals may walk-in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Individuals should park in the main parking lot and enter the clinic through the main lobby.
For more information on which Cape Fear Valley Health clinics are offering which vaccine, and to make a vaccine clinic appointment, visit www.capefearvalley.com/COVID19.
