Wilmington City Council votes to reduce speed for accident-prone stretch of road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council voted 4 to 3 in favor of an ordinance to reduce the general speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph on Greenville Loop Road and from 30 mph to 25 mph in the Bradley Creek Elementary School zone.
As the vote was not unanimous, the ordinance is scheduled for a second reading on April 6.
The ordinance was sponsored by Council member Charlie Rivenbark and seconded by Clifford Barnett.
Rivenbark said the traffic on that road is likely to increase when the roundabout is implemented at Pine Grove and Holly Tree Road.
Council member Margaret Haynes said she would have preferred to see a trial period with the new traffic control devices due to be installed soon before reducing the speed limit.
In 2003, City Council adopted an ordinance to establish the current speed limits on Greenville Loop Road and in the Bradley Creek Elementary school zone.
Traffic accidents are common on Greenville Loop Road and numerous studies have been done to ascertain the need for improvements.
Early in March 2021, staff made a presentation to City Council detailing current conditions and making recommendations for additional traffic control devices to be installed in order to improve the safe and proper use of the road.
Rivenbark proposed the ordinance to reduce the speed limits in addition to the approved traffic control devices.
