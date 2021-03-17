Town of Holden Beach receives FEMA grant for damages from Hurricane Dorian

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Holden Beach was awarded a grant of $11,622,601 from FEMA Wednesday to renourish beaches damaged by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
Together with the state’s share of $3,874,201, the Town of Holden Beach will have received a total of $15.49 million to restore 555,000 cubic yards of beach sand and stabilize 80,000 square yards of dune vegetation.
Senator Thom Tillis released a statement about the grant that will reimburse the costs involved in restoring Holden Beach’s Central Reach shoreline.
“Helping North Carolina communities affected by hurricanes is one of my top priorities in the Senate,” said Tillis. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding Holden Beach $11.6 million for repairs as a result of Hurricane Dorian. The impact of Hurricane Dorian on Eastern North Carolina and Holden Beach specifically was extensive, and this funding will be crucial for Holden Beach’s recovery.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.