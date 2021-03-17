Town of Holden Beach receives FEMA grant for damages from Hurricane Dorian

“Helping North Carolina communities affected by hurricanes is one of my top priorities in the Senate,” said Tillis. “That’s why I’m pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding Holden Beach $11.6 million for repairs as a result of Hurricane Dorian. The impact of Hurricane Dorian on Eastern North Carolina and Holden Beach specifically was extensive, and this funding will be crucial for Holden Beach’s recovery.”