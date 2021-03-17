This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade set for September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a Saint Patrick’s Day tradition in Wilmington that won’t be held in the month of March, instead, the annual parade has been postponed until later this year due to COVID-19.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 and, with a desire to return to a normal way of life, organizers also intend to hold the customary post-parade Irish Festival.
Applications to participate in the parade will be emailed out in July and the committee expects the entry fee will still be $25. The event was called off last year as the pandemic was just getting started, now, as the country works on dispensing the vaccine more events are hopeful for a return to normalcy somewhat soon.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.