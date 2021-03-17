This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade set for September

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade set for September
The 2021 Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade is happening...a little later than usual
By WECT Staff | March 17, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 5:07 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a Saint Patrick’s Day tradition in Wilmington that won’t be held in the month of March, instead, the annual parade has been postponed until later this year due to COVID-19.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 18, 2021 and, with a desire to return to a normal way of life, organizers also intend to hold the customary post-parade Irish Festival.

Applications to participate in the parade will be emailed out in July and the committee expects the entry fee will still be $25. The event was called off last year as the pandemic was just getting started, now, as the country works on dispensing the vaccine more events are hopeful for a return to normalcy somewhat soon.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.