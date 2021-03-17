3 people charged for cockfighting ring in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Three people have been charged in connection with a cockfighting ring in Spartanburg County, according to Jamie Nelson, director of the Environmental Enforcement Department.
On Monday, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to a cockfight in progress at a home on Glen Drive, Nelson said.
According to Nelson, several people ran from the area when Spartanburg County deputies arrived.
Two people were found hiding under vehicles, Nelson said.
According to Nelson, James David Grumble and Jerry Lee Mullinax both from Travelers Rest were charged with cockfighting and conspiracy.
Oscar Visenas Martinez was charged with cockfighting, Nelson said.
Deputies saw several chickens with blood on them, a cockpit, hook-shaped razor blades and blood on the ground, according to an incident report by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office.
“The vast majority of gamecocks bred and raised in the U.S. continue to be shipped around the globe transmitting terrible plagues such as Newcastle disease and Avian influenza. Cockfighting is not only inhumane, and unconscionable, but is also a breeding ground for the next major pandemic such as COVID-19. U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and the U.S. House Members from South Carolina should join in cosponsoring the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act that would crack down on this barbaric blood-sport,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action.
A dead chicken and several wounded chickens were also found, the report said.
Officers are still investigating and actively seeking information on any other people involved.
Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.