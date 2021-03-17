3 people charged for cockfighting ring in SC

“The vast majority of gamecocks bred and raised in the U.S. continue to be shipped around the globe transmitting terrible plagues such as Newcastle disease and Avian influenza. Cockfighting is not only inhumane, and unconscionable, but is also a breeding ground for the next major pandemic such as COVID-19. U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and the U.S. House Members from South Carolina should join in cosponsoring the Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act that would crack down on this barbaric blood-sport,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action.