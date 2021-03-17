One killed, two injured in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Robeson County that left one person dead and two others injured.
Authorities were called to a home in the 2600 block of Highway 72 West around 9:20 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states.
Deputies said 36-year-old Jason B. West was found dead in the front yard of the home.
The two other victims, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds and are expected to recover, according to the release.
The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.
