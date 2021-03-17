NHCSO asks for help identifying suspect in larceny case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement in New Hanover County is asking for help identifying a suspect in a larceny case that happened at a local Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
The incident occurred at the store located at 5110 S. College Road on Feb. 20.
“If you can identify the individual in the attached photo, please contact: Detective Jasper @ (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number,” a Facebook post reads.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.