Live stage performances return with Thalian Youth Theatre’s ‘Anne of Green Gables’

“We were so excited to hear the governor’s announcement to allow us to come back,” said Susan Habas, Executive Director of Thalian Association Community Theatre. “So, we could technically have a few more than 50 in the audience but we feel very safe setting our audience at 50. Because we do have movable chairs, a family could call in and order three or four tickets and we could group their chairs together and then have the 6 feet of social distancing. So, it’s really very safe. We changed from our typical musicals to plays because they’re just easier to produce in the time of Covid and without all the singing.”