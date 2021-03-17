Infectious disease expert still urging vigilance as more receive COVID-19 vaccinations

“If [your body] comes across something once, it will kind of keep an eye out for it again, but if it doesn’t see it again, it’s not gonna put too much effort into it. When you get the second dose what your body says is, ‘OK, I saw this now twice, several weeks apart, this is not a coincidence. this is something I need to be ready to fight against.’ That’s when you have an immune response and an immune response in most cases is going to include things like body aches, fevers, chills, fatigue, as your body generates those antibodies to be able to go to battle against what it assumes is a viral invasion,” explained Sincock.