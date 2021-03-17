First Alert Forecast: what you need to know about Thursday’s severe risk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday and happy St. Patrick’s Day to you! Expect variably or mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of leftover showers, light breezes, and temperatures to fight their way to the 50s and 60s Wednesday. Overall: a low-key weather day across the Cape Fear Region ahead of what could be a tumultuous Thursday. Here’s what you need to know...