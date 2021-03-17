Bladen County Schools to return to in-person learning for all students beginning April 12

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Schools Board voted Monday for all students from pre-K through 12th grade to return to in-person learning beginning April 12.
According to Bladen County Schools, students will attend school in-person four days a week with Wednesdays remaining a remote learning day. Schools will undergo deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
“Parents have the option for their child to attend school virtually, however, you must notify your child’s school no later than this Friday, March 19 if you wish to change your child’s mode of learning,” the school system announced. “After Friday, students will be presumed to attend school in-person if parents have not notified the school otherwise.
“With our schools returning to in-person learning four days a week, our meal delivery by bus program will no longer be available except on Wednesdays. This will be the only day that meals will be delivered to students. No-cost breakfast and lunch will be available on in-person learning days for students.”
