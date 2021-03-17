Bladen, Brunswick County schools announce Thurs. schedule changes due to severe weather threat

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Two area school districts have adjusted learning schedules on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather across the region.
Brunswick County schools will release early on Thursday. According to district officials, the release schedule is as follows:
- High schools release at 12pm.
- Middle schools release at 12:15pm.
- Elementary schools release at 1pm.
Bladen County Schools announced that Thursday will be a remote-only learning day for students due to the severe weather threat.
Teachers and staff will need to contact their immediate supervisor for work options as weather permits, district officials stated in a news release.
Students are instructed to log-in to their Google classroom to complete their attendance and classwork assignments for Thursday.
District officials say the meal-delivery-by-bus program will not operate on Thursday and all afternoon/afterschool activities are canceled.
