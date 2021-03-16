‘We have lost a friend’: North Carolina State trooper dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its troopers.
Master Trooper James “Brent” Montgomery died Monday after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.
Troopers are honoring Montgomery by wearing mourning bands in honor of him until 11:59 pm on the day of his funeral.
“As a Patrol family, our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy and a sense of loss as we have lost a friend, brother and a dedicated public servant with the passing of Master Trooper James “Brent” Montgomery, C-440,” said Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., with N.C. Highway Patrol. “Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19 with the love and support of his wife Heather, and their three children; Jabe, Collin and Emma.”
According to the Raleigh News and Observer, Montgomery had been hospitalized since early February and was being treated for pneumonia related to the virus. According to media reports, he tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 1 and was hospitalized on Feb. 9.
He was put on a biPAP machine, which uses two levels of pressure to assist the lungs with breathing, on Feb. 16 — two days after his 23rd wedding anniversary, according to the News and Observer. He was put on a ventilator on Feb. 17.
Montgomery served and lived in Vance County in North Carolina.
Funeral arrangements and celebration of life arrangements have not yet been made.
“The overwhelming support of the Montgomery family by the Patrol, the people of Vance County and strangers from all over the country is a true reflection of Brent’s dedication to serving and protecting those in need,” McNeill said.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.