U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Nixon Street in Wilmington last week.
Adrian Lynn Point, 29, who police say is a validated gang member, was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Wilmington and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Point is accused of fatally shooting Oarmonz Dikal Days, 23, on Thursday, March 11.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Sixth and Nixon streets at approximately 2:50 p.m. and found Days in critical condition. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, police say.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
Point is currently being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods. Citizens can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
Online records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety indicate Point previously served over two years in prison for a charge of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with a 2014 stabbing in Wilmington.
According to a previous report, Point and his two brothers — William Point and Antonio Point, who also served prison time for the 2014 assault — stabbed Edvis Galloway multiple times as he was entering the Freedom House Mini Market on Chestnut Street.
Adrian Point also has prior convictions in New Hanover County of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and second-degree trespassing.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.