First Alert Forecast: showery Tuesday, storm risk late Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The longest dry spell since the fall... of 2019... is now ending. After nearly 13 refreshing days free of measurable rain, a front will usher moderate showers and isolated thundershowers through the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. A few tenths of an inch of rain will rinse some pollen and soak into the soil nicely; flooding is unlikely.
Variable winds and highly diverse temperatures are also probable with this front. While a brief period of 60s is possible for some sections of the coastal Cape Fear counties, many inland communities will remain mired in the chillier 40s and 50s. Have your rain-repellent jacket ready in any case!
Your longer-range forecast features a mostly dry St. Patrick’s Day, a balmy Thursday with the risk of a gusty storm late, and another cooler turn for the weekend. Catch the seven-day planner for Wilmington here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any town you choose with your WECT Weather App!
