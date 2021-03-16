First Alert Forecast: lucky break from the rain Wednesday, storm risk late Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The longest dry spell since the fall of 2019 has ended. After nearly 13 refreshing days free of measurable rain, showers and isolated thundershowers will taper off this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s and will surge into the middle and upper 60s for St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday. A few lucky spots will get a glimpse of sunshine in the afternoon.
Thursday features the approach of another front. This one more potent than the last, bringing with it the risk for strong or severe storms late in the day. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the Carolinas in an “Enhanced” risk for severe weather. While flooding does not look probably, damaging winds, lightning, hail and rotating storms could produce a few tornadoes. Coming off the heels of North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week, make sure you go over your severe weather plans, and have ways to receive weather alerts.
Temperatures take a cooler turn for the weekend. Catch the seven-day planner for Wilmington here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any town you choose with your WECT Weather App!
