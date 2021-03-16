First Alert Forecast: lucky break from the rain Wednesday, storm risk late Thursday

Thursday features the approach of another front. This one more potent than the last, bringing with it the risk for strong or severe storms late in the day. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the Carolinas in an “Enhanced” risk for severe weather. While flooding does not look probably, damaging winds, lightning, hail and rotating storms could produce a few tornadoes. Coming off the heels of North Carolina Severe Weather Preparedness Week, make sure you go over your severe weather plans, and have ways to receive weather alerts.