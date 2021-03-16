Fire destroys most of Leland house, dog rescued

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple units from Leland, North West, Winnabow and New Hanover County responded to a house fire at Dove Field Court in the Snee Farm neighborhood in Leland around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
According to the County Fire Chief, the fire destroyed about 60% of the house and the whole house suffered smoke damage.
The Fire Chief confirmed they were able to rescue a dog and that the residents had already escaped from the home.
The family, comprising two adults and three children, ages 12, 10, and 1, vacated the house after hearing a pop from the garage.
A next door neighbor said she was woken up by her dog barking and the smell of fire. When she looked outside, she saw the neighbor’s house on fire and called 911.
Because of the extent of the damage, the home is uninhabitable and the Red Cross has been contacted.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.
