Fire crews extinguish house fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a residence on Meares Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Twitter from the Wilmington Fire Department, no one was injured in the incident.
“Firefighters found smoke showing and residents were out of home on arrival,” the tweet states. “Fire Marshal’s Office on scene for investigation.”
Officials say four adults and a dog were in the house at the time of the fire.
The fire caused multiple lane closures in the area.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.