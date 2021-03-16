Female offender escapes from ELC location in Concord

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking a female offender who absconded from a residential location in Concord, N.C. on Monday.
The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative so she was serving the remainder of her active sentence outside of prison. She had a projected release date of September 23, 2021.
Tiffany E. Kirby is a 28-year-old female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 258 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Kirby was serving active sentences for habitual felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
ELC permits certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing; it is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety asks for anyone who has seen Kirby or know of her whereabouts to contact local law enforcement.
