Despite advice against it, City Council will vote on lowering speed on Greenville Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite receiving advice from the city’s Traffic Engineer to leave the speed limit on Greenville Loop Road alone, City Council will vote on lowering the speed limit on the road.
Earlier this month City Council heard suggestions from Denys Vielkanowitz, the city’s traffic engineer who did suggest making some improvements for safety to the road, however, advised against dropping the speed limits.
Still, Councilman Charlie Rivenbark has sponsored an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph along the route, and bring it from 30 mph to 25 mph in the Bradley Creek school zone. According to Vielkanowitz, the 40 mph speed limit is appropriate based on traffic studies conducted in the area.
If council decides not to pass the ordinance, the other safety improvements would still be installed.
“Failure to pass this ordinance would mean that the traffic control device installations previously recommended by staff to Council in March of 2021, would still be installed, but the speed limit along Greenville Loop Road would remain at 40 mph, and the speed limit in the Bradley Creek Elementary school zone would remain at 30 mph,” according to council’s agenda.
