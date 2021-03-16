COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to give students their own copies of “The Odyssey”

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the greatest Greek classics in literature. “The Odyssey” follows the Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca and his journey home after the Trojan War.
Cheyenne Simonds, an English teacher at North Brunswick High School, enjoys teaching her students about the epic poems, but she’d really like for her students to own their own copies. She’s asking for donations through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
“These materials will allow my students to hold their own copy of ‘The Odyssey,’” Simonds says on the Donors Choose website. “The anchor that holds them strong as we navigate through Odysseus’s journey. Throughout this semester, I have had to use digital copies, videos, and even at times a document camera to show our one single copy of the text. Nothing beats the feeling of holding a physical copy of the text and that is what my students are currently missing!”
Ms. Simonds needs $996 to fully fund her project. Currently, any donations made for books will be doubled through Donors Choose so she really only needs $498. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the copies and deliver them to the school.
