Columbus County to transition students in grades 6-12 to Plan A on April 12

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools announced on Tuesday that it will transition students in grades 6-12 to Plan A — full-time in-person instruction — beginning Monday, April 12. Those students currently attend school in-person two days a week.
Students in grades K-5 will see no change, the school district added.
“We will continue to require masks and social distance to the extent possible, as well as be diligent about sanitization. We have yet to have a single case of COVID transmission at a school facility, so we are confident that we can return full-time safely,” a news release from the district stated.
The district added that it expects students currently attending in-person two days per week will attend five days per week, while students in 100 percent remote learning will continue to remain virtual.
If a student wishes to change their status, the student’s school must be notified by April 1. Students will no longer have an option to attend two days a week and be virtual the other three days.
