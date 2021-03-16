Columbus County Sheriff wants to make changes at animal shelter

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After being appointed interim manager of the Columbus County Animal Shelter while the current manger is on leave, Sheriff Jody Greene is already looking to make some serious changes to the facility.
Greene addressed the board of county commissioners on Monday and asked them to consider adopting new ordinances including leash laws and more, in order to bring animal services up to a higher standard. One of the biggest concerns Greene has is the lack of money the shelter has brought in, he said.
State officials are planning on visiting the facility to see how things are run, and to suggest improvements. The board will have to hold a public hearing if things are going to be changed, which will likely be set for a later date.
