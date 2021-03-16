Columbus County Health Director worried after only 100 sign ups for vaccine event

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Health officials in Columbus County are asking people to get vaccinated out of fear of losing out on more vaccines sent from the state.
“StarMed is a company out of Charlotte, of Mecklenberg county, that the state has contracted with to come and help us with vaccines. They have approximately 2,300 vaccinations to give this week and when I talked with the medical director around 3:30 this afternoon they had only about 100 people sign up. If we do not get this vaccine gone then we will not have the help of this agency, the state will move them to another county. If you show up and you have an arm we will give you a shot.” Health Director Kimberly Smith said.
The vaccines StarMed are providing are from Pfizer so it does require a second dose, and appointments can be scheduled by calling the number 980-445-9818 or by going to star-med’s website.
