Columbus County Health Director worried after only 100 sign ups for vaccine event

“StarMed is a company out of Charlotte, of Mecklenberg county, that the state has contracted with to come and help us with vaccines. They have approximately 2,300 vaccinations to give this week and when I talked with the medical director around 3:30 this afternoon they had only about 100 people sign up. If we do not get this vaccine gone then we will not have the help of this agency, the state will move them to another county. If you show up and you have an arm we will give you a shot.” Health Director Kimberly Smith said.