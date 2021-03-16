Brunswick County school board considering Plan A for older students, issues survey

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools released a survey Tuesday seeking feedback from the Brunswick school community about the option to move middle and high schools to Plan A, full-time, in-person instruction. A 100% remote option will still be available.
Families who want their students to stay 100% remote do not need to complete the survey, nor do families of hybrid students as they will automatically transition to Plan A.
The school board wants feedback from middle and high school families of 100% remote students that wish to return to five days a week of full-time, in-person instruction to assist with transportation and nutrition planning.
As the results are needed ahead of any vote by the school board, the deadline to complete the survey is Thursday, March 18th, at 5 p.m.
The survey can be found here under “District News” or can be accessed by following this link.
