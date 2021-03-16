Brunswick County opens transportation survey

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is encouraging residents, business owners, and visitors to participate in its Comprehensive Transportation Survey to aid county leaders in securing future transportation-related funding from the state.
County leaders say input from the survey will help shape the formation of the Brunswick County Transportation Plan, which will serve as a blueprint for the county’s transportation network for the next 30 years.
The survey (linked below) focuses on all modes of transportation, including: traditional car travel; public transportation options (i.e., buses, shuttles, ferries, etc.); walking and biking; rail service; air service; and other multimodal transportation means.
“The more input we receive, the better we can communicate to the State about what Brunswick County’s transportation needs are for future funding allocations,” Planning Director Kirstie Dixon said. “Transportation is an integral factor in our communities’ quality of life, so we are hopeful this survey will resonate and engage with several people in the months to come.”
County officials say since launching late last week, the survey has already surpassed 1,400 responses. The survey will remain open through Sunday, June 9.
The survey takes about 20 minutes to complete. Participants are asked to rank their top five goals for the county’s transportation network, gauge how important different modes of travel are to them, and map out areas in the county in need of review for concerns like congestion, maintenance, or other transportation needs.
The survey is accessible online in English and Spanish here:
- English survey link: brunswickcountyctp.metroquest.com
- Español / Spanish survey link: brunswickcountyctp-sp.metroquest.com
Individuals can also request a paper copy of the survey by contacting the Brunswick County Planning Department at 910.253.2025.
Mail your paper survey or email a copy to:
Chris Palsgrove
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT)
1554 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699
