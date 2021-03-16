Brunswick Co. commissioners consider ending COVID state of emergency

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 situation is improving enough in Brunswick County that leaders are confident enough to lift the state of emergency put in place nearly one year ago.
If nothing changes between now and Monday, March 22nd, at 9:00 a.m., chairman Randy Thompson will lift the county’s state of emergency.
This will move the county into more of a recovery mode. At the meeting, they said they will not lose any of the additional services given by the state, but they are not in need of any more at this time.
This decision comes after the county’s deputy manager David Stanley said that 26.7% of the county’s population had received the first dose of the vaccine. That’s roughly 38,000 people, ranking Brunswick County 5th in the state out of 100 counties.
About 17 % of the county is fully vaccinated.
“We’re in the recovery process which, again, is going to last for several months. This is not going to be something where it’s going be all over within a short period of time; it’s going to take us time to go through the recovery process,” said Thompson.
Thompson also said at tonight’s meeting that once the state of emergency order is lifted, everyone must follow the 3 W’s and if the county feels the need to reinstate the order for any reason, it can do that at any time
Also, at tonight’s meeting, the board voted 4-1, with Pat Sykes being the dissenting vote, to add six new positions to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
The plan is to create an Intelligence Unit to assist with more in-depth investigation. They also plan to add people to evidence management and investigations/narcotics.
Sykes said she thought they should wait until the upcoming budget meeting to see what type of funding they will have before deciding.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.