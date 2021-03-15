UNCW plans for ‘typical’ fall semester, citing improving virus metrics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Citing improving COVID-19 metrics in the community and across the state, UNCW Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli said the university is planning to hold a “typical” fall semester later this year.
“Although spring will officially begin in just a few days, many of us are already looking ahead to fall, eager to make plans for a semester that offers us the hope of returning to typical operations,” Sartarelli stated in an email message sent to the Seahawk community on Monday.
“While we can’t predict exactly what the pandemic will look like in the future, COVID-19 cases in our community and across the state are trending downward and the number of individuals vaccinated continues to increase,” he added.
Sartarelli said these factors have positioned UNCW to plan for typical operations for the fall semester.
Here’s what that will mean for the campus:
- Return to a typical fall class schedule, which includes predominantly in-person courses, with online courses offered for students in online programs or seeking flexible course scheduling
- Reopen residence halls for full occupancy
- Increase capacity in campus buildings and at UNCW sports events as well as university events and activities
- Return to co-curricular events and activities
- Return to typical workplace operations and office hours for many employees.
“Our plans for the fall are contingent on continued positive trends in the management and treatment of COVID-19. Please continue to follow UNCW’s health and safety protocols when on campus and in the community,” Sartarelli said.
