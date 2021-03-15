Suspect wanted in fatal Monkey Junction Walmart shooting surrenders to deputies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The final suspect in a deadly shooting at the Monkey Junction Walmart last year is now in custody.
According to a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Laron Lee Carter, 22, surrendered to deputies in Robeson County Monday morning and was brought back to New Hanover County this afternoon.
Carter is charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Gavin Dozier in the parking lot of the Walmart, located in the 5100 block of Carolina Beach Road, on Nov. 12, 2020.
Carter was booked into the New Hanover County jail under no bond and is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. He also faces
Three people were previously arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Thomas Duran, 18, was charged with first-degree murder; Taytum Herrick, 20, and Hailey Berardi, 19, were both charged with accessory after the fact.
