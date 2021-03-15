Step Up for Soldiers disbands after 17 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Step Up for Soldiers announced Monday it would be disbanding at the end of 2021 and donating any remaining funds to a select number of organizations.
After being established by current President Thomas Russell in 2004, the volunteer-run organization benefited the community in multiple ways.
Step Up ran a children’s fishing tournament annually at Kure Beach Pier for 10 years and sent thousands of Packages from Home to frontline troops. It held elaborate fundraisers, like the 5K Combat Mud Run and the Backyard BBQ Cook-off, to help thousands of families in need. Step Up was also the first veterans group in the area to sponsor the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade.
With donations, the organization was able to build and maintain the Fallen Soldier Memorial at the National Guard Base behind the Wilmington International Airport. It also funded the building of the Kramer House where veterans and their family members could live while attending college.
According to the news release, the remaining funds will be donated.
Step Up for Soldiers will be donating most of its remaining funds to the Cape Fear Community College Veterans Scholarship Fund, the UNCW Veterans Scholarship Fund, Tunnels to Towers, 1-120th Children’s Education Fund, the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade and more, all amounting to almost $300,000. A few dollars will remain for food bank operations and veteran emergencies.
At noon, Wednesday, March 17, a short presentation of the donations will take place at the Fallen Soldier Memorial.
Members of the organization expressed thanks to residents in the community who supported service men and women through Step Up for Soldiers.
