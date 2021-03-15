Section of Dow Road to close for ‘Hightown’ filming

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Dow Road is expected to close on Wednesday as crews continue filming the second season of the STARZ television series “Hightown.”
The closure is expected to occur between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. and off-duty deputies will be on scene for safety and traffic control, Kure Beach town officials said.
“Emergency vehicles will be granted access should the need arise,” a news release stated.
The crime drama stars Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire”) and James Badger Dale (“The Departed,” “World War Z”) and continues the story of a woman’s journey to sobriety that is overshadowed by a murder which she feels convinced she must solve.
Crews have been filming “Hightown” in the Wilmington area since October and the second season is expected to premiere some time in 2021.
