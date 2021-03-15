Scam alert: caller pretending to be Surf City Police officer, demanding money

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A scammer is targeting people in the area pretending to be Surf City Police officer, according to the police department.
“There has been a report of a phone scam in Surf City that involves a citizen getting a phone call from a Surf City Police officer asking the citizen to send money to take care of a warrant. The caller ID is the actual police department’s phone number, and the officer identifies herself as Officer Kelly Smith. This is a scam,” a Facebook post reads.
The department says it will never ask anyone to pay money over the phone to deal with a warrant.
“If you receive such a call DO NOT SEND MONEY. You can call the Surf City Police Department and inquire about any active warrants,” the post concludes.
