Scam alert: caller pretending to be Surf City Police officer, demanding money

Scam alert: caller pretending to be Surf City Police officer, demanding money
By WECT Staff | March 15, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 5:23 AM

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A scammer is targeting people in the area pretending to be Surf City Police officer, according to the police department.

“There has been a report of a phone scam in Surf City that involves a citizen getting a phone call from a Surf City Police officer asking the citizen to send money to take care of a warrant. The caller ID is the actual police department’s phone number, and the officer identifies herself as Officer Kelly Smith. This is a scam,” a Facebook post reads.

The department says it will never ask anyone to pay money over the phone to deal with a warrant.

“If you receive such a call DO NOT SEND MONEY. You can call the Surf City Police Department and inquire about any active warrants,” the post concludes.

SCAM ALERT: There has been a report of a phone scam in Surf City that involves a citizen getting a phone call from a...

Posted by Surf City Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.