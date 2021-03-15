Red Cross hosting blood drives around the region as supply challenges continue

SOUTHEAST, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of life, but the need for blood hasn’t changed, that’s why the Red Cross is urging people to donate blood.
“For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month,” according to a press release.
March is Red Cross month and all who donate blood between March 15 - 26 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt.
“The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions,” according to the release.
Brunswick
Bolivia
3/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Brunswick Community College, 50 College Rd
Calabash
3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calabash VFW, 900 Carter Dr.
Ocean Isle Beach
3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Luke Ocean Isle Beach Community Blood Drive, 5869 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte
3/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Beach House Harley Davidson, 100 Harley Davidson Drive
Southport
3/22/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. James Plantation, 4136 Hwy 211 SE
3/26/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dosher Hospital, 924 Howe Street
Columbus
Tabor City
3/31/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tabor City Fire Station, 113 W 4th Street
New Hanover
Kure Beach
3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kure Beach Community Center, 118 North 3rd Street
Wilmington
3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/18/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Masonic Lodge 319, 2910 S College Rd
3/18/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pine Valley Country Club, 500 Pine Valley Drive
3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saint Luke AME Zion, 709 Church Street
3/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Harbor United Methodist Church, 4853 Masonboro Loop Road
3/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/25/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/25/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Reserve at Forest Hills, 361 Darlington Avenue
3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive
3/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, 4610 Carolina Beach Rd
3/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
3/31/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University NC Wilmington, 601 S. College
3/31/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MegaCorp Logistics, 1011 Ashes Drive
3/31/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7:15 p.m., Wilmington Blood Donation Center, 1102 South 16th Street
Pender
Burgaw
3/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burgaw Train Depot, 115 S. Dickerson Street
