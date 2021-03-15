Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center adjusts visitor guidelines

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Citing declining virus cases in the community, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center announced on Monday that it is adjusting visitor restrictions.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, most adults and children hospitalized at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have two visitors per day.
“Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are under investigation for COVID-19. Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care,” according to a news release.
Visitors are required to complete a routine screening questionnaire with temperature assessment. Visitors must also wear a mask for the duration of the visit, which, Novant Health says, is standard practice for all patients and team members at our facilities. Novant Health will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic. Visitation hours remain in effect for specific areas.
In addition to the Brunswick County facility, these charges are also in effect at the following Novant hospitals:
- Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
- Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
For more information about Novant Health’s visitor restrictions, visit NovantHealth.org/Coronavirus.
