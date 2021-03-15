North Carolina school system apologizes for racist hashtags

“Today I was made aware of an elementary school assignment about the Civil War that was racially insensitive and not appropriate,” Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said on social media. “I want to be clear: any type of assignment such as this is unacceptable. We are taking this matter very seriously and will ensure this doesn’t happen again. We are actively dev. PD to address diversity, equity and inclusion and rec. that lessons such as these have no place in any @UCPSNC school. We are addressing this matter and sincerely apologize to our Ss, staff, families and community.”