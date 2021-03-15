NHCS Board announces meeting to discuss state’s reopening plans, among other topics

“The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold an Interim Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consider administrative recommendations, strategic plan proposals, meeting minutes, and the State’s recent legislation to reopen schools. The Board will also participate in budget planning for the 2021-22 fiscal year and discuss the naming of school facilities,” according to a statement from the school.