NHCS Board announces meeting to discuss state’s reopening plans, among other topics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is holding a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a number of items, including the recent state legislature’s plans to reopen schools.
“The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold an Interim Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to consider administrative recommendations, strategic plan proposals, meeting minutes, and the State’s recent legislation to reopen schools. The Board will also participate in budget planning for the 2021-22 fiscal year and discuss the naming of school facilities,” according to a statement from the school.
The school board is also planning on holding a closed session to consider personnel matters.
“To ensure adequate social distancing, audience attendance will be strictly limited to no more than 25 people. The general public will have the option to view remotely on NHCS-TV Youtube,” according to NHCS.
