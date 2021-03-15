Man riding dirt bike dies in collision with vehicle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man riding a dirt bike was killed after a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the wreck took place at approximately 5 p.m. at the intersection of S. 10th and Orange streets.
“Curtis Wheeler, 38, was stopped by a WPD officer for riding his dirt bike on the sidewalk,” the WPD stated in a news release. “He fled heading north on 10th St. (on the road, not the sidewalk), where he collided with a vehicle making a left turn onto Orange St. and went airborne. The vehicle’s occupants were not injured. Wheeler was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Wheeler was exceeding the speed limit prior to the collision, but the WPD officer was not pursuing him. No charges are expected.”
