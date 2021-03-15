Man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into Wilmington apartment clubhouse, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 38-year-old man is facing DWI and drug-related charges after he drove his vehicle into a Wilmington apartment clubhouse Sunday morning, according to police officials.
A news release from the Wilmington Police Department stated that officers responded to the 700 block of Galley Lane around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle striking the clubhouse at the Shipyard Village Apartments.
When police arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Jerrod Maurice Spencer, hiding in the bushes near the entrance to the apartment complex. Officers searched Spencer and found methamphetamine on him and a small amount of marijuana in his vehicle.
It’s unclear if anyone was inside the clubhouse at the time of the crash. The news release didn’t mention any injuries.
Spencer was taken into custody and charged with:
- Driving while impaired
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Trafficking in methamphetamine (two counts)
- Possession of a schedule VI controlled substance
- Driving while license revoked
- Resist/delay/obstruct public officers
- Civil contempt
He was booked into jail under a $300,000 bond.
