First Alert Forecast: growing rain chances while running the temperature gambit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday! A stray shower may dampen isolated parts of the Cape Fear Region Monday, but higher odds for more widespread rain will accompany the passage of a more organized low pressure system Tuesday. With rain tallies around half an inch, this system will be as substantial as any in the last two to three weeks!
Temperatures will be variable depending on where you live thanks to a front to our south. Mainland communities will dip back into the middle and lower 40s, with upper 40s and lower 50s for Wilmington and the coast. Tuesday afternoon temps may ping the 60s to the south, but will struggle to get through the 40s and 50s north and west of the 74/76 corridor.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range accounts for the potential of a late-week storm system and a weekend cool-down. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
