First Alert Forecast: cooler Monday ahead of higher rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with clouds, a small shower chance, and a nippy northeast breeze flow Monday. High temperatures will be at their coolest levels in more than a week - middle and upper 50s mainly - so have your jacket or sweatshirt ready to go for all dayparts!
A stray shower may dampen isolated parts of the Cape Fear Region Monday, but higher odds for more widespread rain will accompany the passage of a more organized low pressure system Tuesday. With rain tallies around half an inch, this system will be as substantial as any in the last two to three weeks!
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer-range accounts for the potential of a late-week storm system and a weekend cool-down. Catch all the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.