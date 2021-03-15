DA recommended Chadbourn suspend police chief due to issues with evidence locker

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David recommended that the Town of Chadbourn suspend Police Chief Anthony Spivey earlier this month after Spivey was unable to produce evidence connected to multiple cases.
In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut on March 4, David said that the town’s police department had “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the State Crime Lab for a substantial period of time.”
“I have come to learn that (name redacted)’s inability to follow through with the request to submit narcotics for testing has resulted in the dismissal of a number of felony cases,” the letter states.
Editor’s note: While names were redacted in the letter, David confirmed to WECT that Spivey was the subject of the letter.
The letter also details a meeting on Feb. 26 between Spivey and two Assistant District Attorneys where the police chief said he did not have keys to the evidence locker and asked the prosecutors to return on March 1.
“Despite being at your department for over three hours on Monday, (name redacted), who maintains sole control of the evidence locker, was unable to produce drugs, money, and guns connected to several cases, " the letter states. “Acting on this information we subpoenaed (name redacted) to come to court on (March 4) to produce the evidence. (Name redacted) was over one hour late to this meeting and upon his arrival indicated that he was missing a substantial amount of requested evidence to include a firearm.
“Moreover, a review of what evidence he brought gave my prosecutors serious concerns about the possibility that the evidence had been tampered.”
David recommended that the town immediately suspend Spivey.
Spivey was placed on paid administrative leave March 5. Last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) confirmed to WECT its agents are investigating allegations of misconduct at the Chadbourn Police Department.
“I want to reassure the community that a comprehensive SBI investigation is already well underway,” David said in a statement Monday to WECT. “I applaud the leaders of the Town of Chadbourn for acting quickly and decisively to suspend Chief Spivey.
“In making this decision, we were able to secure full control of the evidence room and prevent further harm from occurring. The SBI is in the process of taking a complete inventory of the evidence room and conducting other important investigative tasks. My office is evaluating the impact of any evidentiary issues with respect to pending criminal cases.”
Spivey has served as chief of police for Chadbourn since 2018.
David’s letter to Chestnut can be seen below:
