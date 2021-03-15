County Commissioners vote to move forward with Project Grace plans

“Today, we redefined and restarted the conversation about Project Grace, approving the MOU which is really just the initial framework for the project that – over the next year – we will build upon and define,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “I am excited for this new beginning and the possibilities this could bring for our museum, library and downtown community. We still have a long way to go before we have a final agreement, design and plan for the site – but I believe as we work together over the coming year, we will be able to create a project that our community can embrace with shared space and gathering areas, and important public amenities in the heart of downtown.”