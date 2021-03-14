First Alert Forecast: few showers Sunday, better rain chances ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Sunday to you! Is your clock correct? I’m sure it is, but in the off chance you missed the memo, we’re now in Daylight Saving time. This means the sunrise in Wilmington in an hour later—7:22 a.m. to be exact. But sunset is also later— happening at 7:18 p.m. Therefore you’ll be able to enjoy a little extra daylight to your evening.
Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of easterly breezes, bringing in cooler air and keeping temperatures capped in the 60s once again. A few stray light showers are possible may enter the picture through mid-afternoon, so take the umbrella as you head out. Lows tonight will bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Variable clouds and unsettled conditions will continue this week. The two best rain chances will occur Tuesday and Thursday, Thursday may even feature a risk of a few thunderstorms. Highs will range from the upper 50s Monday to lower 70s Thursday. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Enjoy your day!
