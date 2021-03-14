First Alert Forecast: few showers Sunday, better rain chances ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Sunday to you! Is your clock correct? I’m sure it is, but in the off chance you missed the memo, we’re now in Daylight Saving time. This means the sunrise in Wilmington in an hour later—7:22 a.m. to be exact. But sunset is also later— happening at 7:18 p.m. Therefore you’ll be able to enjoy a little extra daylight to your evening.