First Alert Forecast: cool temperatures for Monday, rain returns soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Is your clock correct? I’m sure it is, but in the off chance you missed the memo, we’re now in Daylight Saving time. This means the sunrise in Wilmington in an hour later—7:22 a.m. to be exact. But sunset is also later— happening at 7:18 p.m. Therefore you’ll be able to enjoy a little extra daylight to your evening.
On this Sunday afternoon sunshine has managed to burst through the clouds. As a result afternoon highs have soared into the 70s in most locations minus the beaches. Clouds will begin to fill in again tonight as another cold front pushes south. Lows will dip into the middle 40s overnight. For your Monday expect lots of clouds and much colder weather as a result of stiff northeasterly breezes.
Variable clouds and unsettled conditions will continue this week. The two best rain chances will occur Tuesday and Thursday, Thursday may even feature a risk of a few thunderstorms. Highs will range from the middle 50s Monday to lower 70s Thursday. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose!
Enjoy your day!
