Church tackles racial inequality through workshop sessions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -After the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, conversations have started around the country about racial equality and what can be done to make sure it becomes a reality.
The Wrightsville United Methodist Church along with CCW Transformation Ministries, The Harbor District of NCUMC Conference, and St. Paul’s UMC is hosting a series of virtual workshops designed to increase intercultural competence and understanding of systemic racism as individuals and groups.
They begin on April 19th and will be every Monday after that for six weeks. They will start at 6:30 and last until 8:15.
Each workshop will be a different topic:
- Week 1: Engaging Constructively in Brave Conversations about Race
- Week 2: The Myth of Race and Deconstructing the Myth of Whiteness
- Week 3: Race and Christianity – Decolonizing the Church
- Week 4: The Psychology of Racism
- Week 5: Exploring Intersectionality
- Week 6: Putting It All Together and Restorative Healing and Self-Care
“It will help educate folks here In our church and that we will become more aware of folks who are of different race or culture and that we might be able to start having some more courageous and brave conversations with people,” said Pastor Doug Lain at Wrightsville UMC.
If you would like more information on how you can get involved head to their website.
