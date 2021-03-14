Cape Fear Volunteer Center and big buddy program launches bookmobile event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Volunteer Center and Big Buddy Program launched their bookmobile that put books in the hands of children in Kindergarten through eight grade who haven’t been able to go to the library or school until now due to Covid-19.
The event was funded by a grant from the Landfall Foundation.
The bookmobile made two stops throughout the day at Greenfield Lake and the Wilmington Housing Authority housing project.
" We have always given them out to kids in our program, and they are always so grateful for them. Kids don’t have a lot of access to books at home ‚and with kids being in and out of school, they just don’t have the reading supplies a lot of the times that they need, so we are really excited to do this for them,” says Chris Lancaster, big buddy program volunteer lead case manager.
